2 nabbed in buy-busts in Cordova town, Cebu City

TWO persons were taken into custody during separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City and Cordova town, Mactan Island on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

First to be arrested at 3:40 p.m. was 23-year-old Jay-r Lopez alias Onom, single, a resident of Barangay Buagsong, Cordova.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Cordova Police Station headed by Major Michael Gingoyon carried out the buy-bust in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

Taken from Lopez were 16 small packs of suspected shabu weighing 0.8 grams and valued at P5,440, P500 in buy-bust money, a 9mm handgun with two live rounds and a receipt for a pawned cellphone believed to be stolen.

Lopez is said to be a well-known thief in Cordova. During the police inquiry, he acknowledged the allegation.

He said that several of the stolen cellphones had been pawned.

Later at 11:24 p.m., a high-value individual was arrested in Sitio Avocado, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police Station led by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo and the PDEA 7 agents.

The suspect was identified as Jose Jerky Jumao-as, 52, from Sitio Magsaysay, Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Seized from him were three medium packs of alleged shabu weighing 15.1 grams and with a standard drug price of P102,680 and P200 in buy-bust money. (DVG, TPT)