2 nabbed in drug bust in Tisa

TWO persons were arrested in a buy-bust carried out by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) past midnight on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in San Jose Village, Cabarrubias Street, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspects as Nhemrod Misa Inesola, 49, of San Jose Village, and Almar Bacalso Abejero alias Mal, 24, of Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Taken from them were 105 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P714,000.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of CCPO, both suspects had previously been held in the Cebu City Jail for possession of illegal substances.

Abejero was imprisoned for five years before being freed in November of last year, whereas Inesola served a seven-year sentence.

Rafter said the suspects have indicated where they acquire their illegal drugs from, and they will be the focus of their next anti-illegal drug operation.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)