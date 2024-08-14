2 nabbed in separate drug busts in Cebu City

TWO persons were apprehended in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Tuesday evening, August 13, 2024.

They were identified as Anecito Hortezano Casas Jr. alias Junjun, 33, of Barangay Mabolo, and Mario Rey Cagang Monte de Ramos alias Dodot, 40, of Barangay Basak Pardo.

Casas yielded 60 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P400,000 during the buy-bust carried out by the operatives of Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operation Unit 7 inside the Ludo Cemetery in Barangay Mabolo.

Monte de Ramos also produced 80 grams of illicit narcotics valued at P600,000 during the buy-bust conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 in Villa San Pedro 1, Barangay Basak Pardo. (AYB, TPT)