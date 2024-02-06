2 nabbed in Talisay City buy-bust

TWO persons were taken into custody during a buy-bust in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu, around 9:46 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, that resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Freya Zafra Alima alias Aye, a high-value individual, and her alleged drug runner Roger Dayapan Aspacio alias Arot, 22, a delivery app rider from Purok Riverside, Barangay Mohon, Talisay City.

Seized from the suspects were suspected shabu weighing around 80 grams with a standard drug price of P544,000. (With TPT)