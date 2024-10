TWO drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust carried by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Toledo City Police Station headed by station commander Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon Jr. at 4:25 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, in Barangay Daanlungsod, Toledo City, Cebu.

The suspects were identified as John Rey Alimes, 37, and his 36-year-old cohort, both from Toledo City.

Taken from them were around 45 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth around P306,000. (DVG)