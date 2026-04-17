Police seize P3.7M shabu in Cebu City drug bust

ANTI-DRUG operatives seized over half a kilo of suspected shabu during a successful afternoon sting operation in Cebu City. The drugs, valued at P3.74 million, were recovered in Barangay Sambag 1 on Thursday, April 16.

PDEA-7 Director Joel Plaza identified the two men arrested: "Raffy," 37: A vendor from the area and the main target of the operation and "Harold," 28: A janitor from Consolacion who was allegedly acting as an accomplice.

The operation

The bust happened at 4:05 p.m. after authorities spent three weeks monitoring "Raffy." An informant told police that the suspect was capable of selling up to one kilogram of illegal drugs per week. Along with 550 grams of drugs, officers also seized four cellphones used for transactions.

What Happens Next?

The suspects are currently being held at the PDEA-7 facility in Barangay Lahug. They face serious charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (RA 9165), which carries heavy penalties.

Police are now working to find out where the drugs came from to shut down the larger network supplying the city's neighborhoods. AYB