2 names floated as replacements to MCWD board vacant positions

A FINANCIAL consultant from the Cebu Provincial Government and the former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter were among the names endorsed to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s office as potential replacements for the vacant positions on the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board.

Garcia is set to appoint a new board member within the first week of October, following the resignation of former chairman Jose Daluz III, leaving only two members on the board.

According to Garcia, the names he received were Yvonne Gomos and Ferdinand “Bong” Pepito.

Gomos is the current financial consultant for the Provincial Government. According to the University of the Philippines Cebu’s online portal, Gomos is also teaching at the university and holds a master’s degree in management, majoring in business management.

Pepito, meanwhile, is the former president of the IBP Cebu Chapter. A quick check on his Facebook account shows that Pepito is currently working at the Pepito Daluz-PD Law Firm.

A 2018 Facebook post also revealed that Pepito was a member of the group Andam Sugbo Inc., which was chaired by Daluz.

Garcia mentioned that vice chairman Miguelito Pato was also endorsed for reappointment, as his term is set to end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Quorum

Garcia explained that with Daluz out of the picture, the only remaining active members are Pato and Jodelyn May Seno. For the board to function or for any board meeting to proceed, a quorum must be formed with at least three members present.

In an interview on Monday, Sept. 30, Garcia said he had already received an initial list of names to consider and appoint new members to the board.

"I am just waiting for their recommendations," Garcia said.

He assured that he will appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy in the five-member board of directors (BOD), whose last day in office was last Monday.

Board members Earl Bonachita and Danilo Ortiz were earlier removed from their posts in December 2023 due to their failure to attend meetings initiated by the Daluz-led board and their participation in unauthorized board meetings “with other individuals.”

On Sunday, Sept. 29, Garcia said there were already four nominated names on his table, up for appointment to fill the three vacancies, representing the professional, civic, and education sectors.

"These are still names submitted to me at the moment, and there is still no appointment yet," Garcia added.

Waiting for more nominees

To fill all vacancies, Garcia said he will wait for more names before making a final decision.

He also mentioned that he can personally recommend names for appointment, subject to proper documentation and acknowledgment by the MCWD.

Daluz, on Sunday, told SunStar Cebu that it is up to the acting mayor to appoint their successors.

Authority

Under Presidential Decree 198, the city mayor has the authority to appoint new BOD members. With elected Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama still serving his six-month preventive suspension until November 2024, his powers, functions, and responsibilities have been handed over to the acting mayor, as Garcia earlier stated.

The power to appoint members of the board has been a point of conflict in recent years.

Rama attempted to replace Daluz, Pato, and Seno by appointing retired general Melquiades Feliciano as the new chairman, along with Aristotle Batuhan and Nelson Yuvallos as members, on Oct. 31, 2023.

Bonachita and Ortiz renewed their oath and supported Rama’s appointment of the three new members. Both were previously appointed by Rama, with terms that were supposed to end in December 2028.

However, the Daluz-led board refused to heed Rama’s orders and continued to function as the board of the water district. / EHP