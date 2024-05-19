2 new Bucas Centers opened in Trinidad, Tagbilaran

TWO new Bagong Urgent Care Ambulatory Service (Bucas) Centers were inaugurated in the Municipality of Trinidad and Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Friday, May 10, 2024.
The opening of the two units brings the number of Bucas centers in Central Visayas to four.
The inauguration was attended by Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Undersecretary Gloria Balboa, DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas, Assistant Regional Director Sophia Mancao, Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital Medical Center Chief Mutya Kismet Macuno, Bohol 2nd District Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado, Trinidad Mayor Roberto Cajes, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap and other government officials and healthcare professionals.
Strategically located
The DOH 7, in a press statement, said Bucas Centers are strategically located to serve as triage points, ensuring smooth patient transitions to emergency care and advanced treatment levels as needed.
In his message, Herbosa emphasized the goal of Bucas to reduce hospital burden and provide accessible ambulatory and urgent care services to Filipinos.
He outlined a plan to establish 28 Bucas Centers by 2028, highlighting the importance of modern ambulatory facilities closer to communities.
The ceremony concluded with the formal handover of licenses to operate to the Rural Health Unit of Trinidad and the City Health Unit of Tagbilaran City, marking the official commencement of operations for both Bucas centers.
Healthcare access
The DOH 7 said the launch of these third and fourth Bucas Centers in Central Visayas demonstrates the DOH’s dedication to expanding healthcare access, improving patient outcomes and strengthening the overall resilience of the health system.
It said Boholanons can now anticipate enhanced healthcare services that cater to their needs, ultimately contributing to the well-being of the community.
The first Bucas Center was inaugurated in Carcar City, Cebu on April 4, while the second center was opened on April 16. / KAL