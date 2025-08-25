2 notorious robbers nabbed in Tabunok

TWO notorious robbers involved in a string of robberies in Minglanilla town and Talisay City in Cebu on August 13, 2025, were arrested by police after they were reported armed in Barangay Tabunok on Saturday morning, August 23, 2025.

The arrested suspects were identified as Christopher Caparida Deiparine, 40, and Mark Anthony Caparida Caballero, 20, both residents of Barangay Linao, Talisay City, but reportedly maintaining a safe house in Barangay Maghaway.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, the suspects were subjected to a background investigation after their arrest.

Authorities discovered that they were behind the robbery of a lending collector and a parcel rider in Minglanilla around 12 p.m. of August 13, 2025, where more than P50,000 was stolen.

Just two hours later, they robbed two delivery riders, taking P84,000 in cash from the victims.

During the robbery, one of the victims was shot by the suspects when he attempted to resist. He remains confined in a hospital in Talisay City.

Maramag said that after the robberies in Minglanilla and Talisay, the police conducted a follow-up operation by reviewing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage. Investigators were able to trace the suspects’ movements after the Minglanilla robbery.

Based on the footage, the suspects fled on a white motorcycle and went to Barangay Linao, Talisay City, where they left the bike and transferred to another motorcycle.

While on the lookout for more victims, they encountered delivery trucks and riders eating at an eatery in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City. They immediately robbed them, taking P84,000, while one delivery driver was shot and later hospitalized.

The suspects were positively identified by the owner of the white motorcycle they used, who was also their neighbor. He said they borrowed his motorcycle, which was later used in the Minglanilla robbery.

“We were able to positively identify them through the person katong nagpahuwam sa ilaha og motor in the first place kay lahi man ang motor nga gigamit, katong puti nga motor lahi ilang gigamit didto pud sa Minglanilla incident, which happened earlier," said Maramag.

(We were able to positively identify them through the person who lent them the motorcycle in the first place. The motorcycle used in Minglanilla was different, but we tracked it back through him.)

Maramag of Talisay City Police and Police Major Arieza Otida of Minglanilla police revealed that Deiparine and Caballero are members of a notorious robbery group operating across Cebu island.

Their other relatives, who are also part of the group, are already detained. They have been identified as responsible for robberies in Talisay, Minglanilla, and the major cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Police urged victims of the two suspects to come forward and file complaints at either the Talisay City Police Station or Minglanilla Police Station for additional charges.

Authorities also appealed to the public to immediately call the 911 hotline to report crimes instead of posting incidents first on social media, so suspects can be quickly apprehended.

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Director Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez commended the two female chiefs of police -- Maramag and Otida -- for the swift arrest of the suspects.

“I would like to commend specially si regional director natin, si Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, na natutuwa sya sa ating dalawang lady cops na chief of police na swift response duon sa nangyayaring series of robbery incident,” said Bermudez.

(Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan is very pleased with our two female cops, both chiefs of police, for their swift response to the series of robbery incidents.)

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas also expressed his intention to honor the two police chiefs through the City Council for their achievement.

He thanked the Central Visayas police leadership, especially the CPPO, for assigning additional personnel to the Talisay City Police Station, which has resulted in more uniformed officers being visible on the streets.

“I know that the peace and order chairman will always do that. Gi-commend man gani siya sa iyang mga awards sa PCR, walay rason nga dili siya i-commend sa iyang accomplishment karon,” said Gullas.

(I know that the peace and order chairman will support this. She has already been commended for awards in PCR (Police Community Relations), so there is no reason not to commend her now for this accomplishment.)

The two suspects are now facing charges of robbery and illegal possession of firearms, with more charges expected once additional victims come forward. (AYB)