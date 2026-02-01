2 ‘NPA members’ killed in Guihulngan clash

TWO suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with government troops at 7:11 a.m. Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Sitio Anolo Tulo, Barangay Binobohan and Sitio Batong-Buang, Barangay Sandayao, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The two bodies are still being identified by the Guihulngan City Police Station.

Police in Guihulngan received a call from the 62nd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, reporting an encounter between the 47th Infantry Battalion and suspected members of the Communist Terrorist Group operating in the area.

Troops reportedly encountered around seven NPA members at the boundary of Barangays Sandayao and Binobohan in Guihulngan City.

The exchange of gunfire between government soldiers and the NPA members lasted for several minutes.

After the firefight, the soldiers immediately conducted a clearing operation and found the two male bodies lying in the forest.

Recovered from the scene were an M16 Armalite rifle with four magazines, a caliber .45 pistol, a hand grenade, and subversive documents.

The bodies were brought to a funeral home in Guihulngan City, while authorities continue efforts to confirm their identities. (AYB)