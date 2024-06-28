2 other delegations to join Palarong Pambansa 2024

TWO additional delegations have been added to the official roster for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

In a press conference on Friday, June 28, 2024, Department of Education Assistant Superintendent for the Cebu City Division Adolf Aguilar announced that the National Academy for Sports and Philippine schools from overseas will be joining some selected games of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Aguilar said that with the additional participants, there will now be 19 participating delegations.

When asked how this will affect the medal standings, considering many of their athletes are elite, Aguilar assured that it will only have a limited impact.

“The National Academy for Sports will only be participating in selected events, so it will have a limited effect,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar also announced that Dance Sports will now be included as a regular sport, meaning that winners will be included in the official tally and will receive medals.

He added that all games will be streamed online, with 60 monitors capturing all playing venues.

The monitors will be installed at the old badminton court at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

When asked if the scores will be recorded manually or digitally, Aguilar said the medal tallying system will remain the same as what was used during the CVIRAA.

However, he noted a special addition, saying that they will have a tally by towns and cities, which will also highlight the names of the athletes.

He said that during the CVIRAA, they only highlighted the number of gold medals per region.

“For Cebu Palaro, we would like to put a name behind that gold, behind that medal and the school should also be honored for making a great athlete,” Aguilar said. (AML)