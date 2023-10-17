2 persons hospitalized after being attacked by the same suspect in Cebu City, Consolacion

TWO persons were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after they were attacked by the same suspect in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City and in Consolacion town on Sunday evening, October 15, and Monday morning, October 16, 2023 respectively.

The first victim was identified as Zarlyn General Nuyad, 43, a resident of Highway 77, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Gringo Muldez, case investigator from Talamban Police Station, identified the suspect as Arnel Lenon Pineng, a 33-year-old construction worker.

Muldez told SunStar Cebu that Pineng was intoxicated and having an argument with his female neighbor at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, when he caught Nuyad taking video of them.

Pineng got a bolo and hacked Nuyad in her right arm.

The suspect left after Nuyad's live-in partner and neighbors interfered.

Responding policemen brought the victim to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

Pineng was arrested by the police around 11 a.m. of the following day, Monday, in Barangay Pulpogan 2, Consolacion town, following another altercation with a man named Alan Oporto Miñoza, 53, whose head he struck with a stone.

Miñoza was going home when attacked by the suspect.

Miñoza is currently being monitored at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after being deemed to be in critical condition. (With TPT)