2 persons hurt after being shot in Cebu City

TWO persons were hurt in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City at dawn on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The first incident occurred on MC Briones Street at the back of Cebu City Hall involving 33-year-old Francis Glenn Relacion as the victim, who hails from Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Luz, Cebu City,.

Investigation conducted by the Waterfront police headed by Major Efren Diaz Jr. revealed that Relacion was walking in the area when the unidentified riding-in-tandem assailants arrived and shot him.

Relacion was hit twice in the shoulder. He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

The second incident took place on C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Edylcens Cabellon, 26, a resident of the said place.

According to an investigation by the Mambaling police led by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, Cabellon was walking home, while the suspect only identified as Rocky and his companion were following him.

When the victim noticed that he was being followed, he immediately ran to safety, but the suspect shot him.

Fortunately, Cabellon's head was only slightly injured by the bullet, and the CCMC, where he was sent following the incident, pronounced him to be in safe condition. (DVG, TPT)