2 persons nabbed in Talisay drug bust

TWO persons were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sunrise, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City past 9 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Noel Resuena, 45, a suspected high-value individual from Sitio Centro, Barangay Pooc, and Anabel Menguito, 41, of Barangay Hilutongan, Cordova town.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station under Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua carried out the anti-illegal drug operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

Seized from the suspects were 10 grams of shabu, estimated to be worth P68,000.

The police also recovered the buy-bust money worth P10,000 and the P1,000 in actual money on top of that.

Aside from the illegal drugs, Resuena also yielded .22 revolver with two live rounds during the operation.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)