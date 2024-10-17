2 persons shot dead in Carcar City

TWO persons were shot dead in Carcar City, Cebu in a span of two days.

The victims were identified as Johnny Larrobis Alcoseba, 36, of Camomot Street, Barangay Poblacion 1, and Emmanuel Alcuizar, 65, a widower from Sitio Laray Baracca, Barangay Poblacion 3.

Alcoseba was returning home after having drinks with his cousin when the culprit appeared and repeatedly shot him just as he was about to reach his residence at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, according to an investigation conducted at the Carcar Police Station under station commander Lt. Col. Bryan O’Neil Salvacion.

Relatives brought Alcoseba to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, where attending physician pronounced him dead on arrival.

Alcuizar, on the other hand, was feeding his fighting cocks when the assailant, clad in a hooded jacket, arrived on a motorcycle, approached him and shot him in the head at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The identity of the offenders and the purpose behind the two incidents are still being investigated by the Carcar City police. (DVG)