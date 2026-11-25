FILIPINO warriors Miel Fajardo and Zyvyr Medecilo will be gunning for world titles in Japan on Thursday night, Nov. 26, 2026.

Fajardo challenges International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight king Masamichi Yabuki in the main event at the Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo.

Fajardo tipped the scales at 111.3 pounds, while Yabuki made the flyweight limit at exactly 112 pounds.

Fajardo earned his world title shot after defeating Tobias Reyes in an IBF flyweight world title eliminator last April 11 in Argentina. The 26-year-old hard-hitter scored a swift first-round technical knockout of the highly-regarded Reyes.

The 34-year-old Yabuki, on the other hand, won the IBF flyweight strap with a 12th-round technical knockout of Angel Ayala in Japan. He has since successfully defended his belt twice, beating Felix Alvarado and Rene Calixto.

Yabuki is a two-division world champion.

Fajardo has a win-loss-draw record of 14-3-2 with 12 knockouts, while Yabuki is 20-4 with 18 knockouts.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Medecilo will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight champion Takeshi Ishii.

Medecilo weighed in at 104.7 pounds, while Ishii was on the dot at 105 pounds.

Medecilo has been making waves in the Philippine boxing scene despite having fewer than 10 pro bouts. He is coming off a huge win over Japanese fighter Tatsuro Nakashima, whom he knocked out in the ninth round to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) International minimumweight crown.

The 27-year-old Ishii, on the other hand, just won the vacant WBA minimumweight belt this year with a first-round knockout of Wilfredo Mendez.

Medecilo boasts a perfect record of 9-0 with five knockouts, while Ishii is 12-1 with nine knockouts.

Also fighting on the same card are Pinoy fighters Vencent Lacar, Melchor Roda, and Ronerick Ballesteros.

Lacar (10-2, 4 KOs) locks horns with 20-year-old Seiya Nakayama (1-0, 1 KO), Roda (10-6, 6 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Masanori Rikiishi (17-2, 12 KOs), and Ballesteros (7-1-1, 6 KOs) clashes with Yuga Fujiki (2-0, 2 KOs). / EKA