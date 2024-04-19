2 Polish nationals among 3 hurt in Dalaguete road accident

THREE persons, including two Polish nationals, were hurt in a road accident in Sitio Lugsangan Road, Barangay Tabon, Dalaguete, southern Cebu, around 6:55 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The victims were identified as Moczulski Piotr, 39, Korniluk Daniel, 38, both Polanders, and Victor Apostol, 39, a local.

In an investigation conducted at the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station, it was discovered that the victims were riding two different motorcycles.

Piotr was driving a Honda Click 125 motorcycle, with Daniel as his backrider when he lost balance and collided with the motorcycle driven by Apostol from the opposite direction.

The victims were brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao town, after sustaining injuries. (DVG, TPT)