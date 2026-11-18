TWO kindergarten pupils who attended Opao Elementary School in Mandaue City died of dengue in November, prompting teachers and parents to clear mosquito breeding sites on campus.

Principal Qqueenie O. Cacanog said the boys died on separate days. It was unclear how or where they contracted dengue.

One boy attended class on a Thursday afternoon, missed school on Friday and died on Sunday, Cacanog said.

School officials were monitoring 19 pupils who had tested positive for dengue.

Campus cleanup

Teachers and officers of the school’s parent-teacher association joined the cleanup on Wednesday, Nov. 18, a day after a misting operation on campus.

Cacanog said they emptied containers that held stagnant water and cleared discarded items where mosquitoes could breed.

The cleanup took place during a two-day suspension of face-to-face classes under the Department of Education’s Hinga heat guidelines. While pupils stayed home, teachers advised parents on how to remove mosquito breeding sites around their homes.

Cacanog said school staff check pupils for symptoms and are replacing damaged classroom window screens. The school also bought mosquito sprays and uses mosquito nets supplied by the education department.

Advice to parents

Cacanog urged parents to cover containers used to store water and seek medical care if their children develop a fever or other dengue symptoms.

“Parents are the ones who should closely monitor their children because they are the ones who have direct contact with them when they are not in school,” she said.

Cases in Mandaue

City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong said the city had recorded more dengue cases this year than last year.

Mandaue recorded 520 cases and three deaths in all of 2025. Published reports stated the city recorded 373 dengue cases and one death from Jan. 1 to July 30, 2026.

Catulong said cases tend to rise during the rainy season as water collects in containers and other places where mosquitoes lay their eggs. She urged neighboring communities to coordinate their cleanups.

“This should not be the problem of one city alone, because mosquitoes move from one place to another,” Catulong said.

“Local governments, municipalities and cities must clean their surroundings simultaneously because it is useless if we only clean our city while neighboring areas do not,” she added.

The City Health Office promotes the Department of Health’s 4S strategy, which calls on residents to remove mosquito breeding sites, protect themselves from bites, seek medical care early and support targeted spraying in dengue hotspots.

Dengue fast lanes

Patients with a fever or a recent history of fever get priority at the dengue fast lanes at the City Health Office’s outpatient department and Mandaue City Hospital.

The health office offers free laboratory tests, including complete blood counts, platelet counts and NS1 antigen tests. It also provides free paracetamol and hydration fluids.

When a case is reported, city surveillance teams visit the affected household and check nearby homes for mosquito breeding sites. Barangay dengue brigades organize neighborhood cleanups. / ABC