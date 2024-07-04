2 remaining charges vs Cebu 8 dismissed

AFTER four years, the two remaining charges against the collectively known Cebu 8 were officially dismissed last Saturday, June 27, 2024, through the Regional Trial Court Branch 9 decision.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas said in a press release that on June 5, 2020, six protesters and two bystanders were arrested in a mobilization conducted at the UP Cebu grounds against the Anti-Terror Law.

“Dili matukib ang among kalipay sa Cebu 8 sa maong positibong desisyon. Ang pagbasura sa duha ka nahabiling kaso batok sa Cebu 8, usa ka dakong kadaugan batok sa pang-abuso sa kapulisan sa ilang gahum nga pataka lang og pangpandakop og pagpapreso, dayon mugamit sa balaod aron pahilumon ang nakigbisog,” Bayan Central Visayas chairperson Jaime Paglinawan said.

According to Paglinawan, they were officially informed by their legal counsel about the case updates on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (CDF)