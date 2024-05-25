2 robbery suspects nabbed in Talisay City

TWO persons who were accused of robbery were arrested by the police during a follow-up operation in Cebu South Coastal Road, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City.

The robbery incident took place at the house of Jerome Lao Co, 64, in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Mateo Tapdasan Aracap Jr., 23, and Jeffrey Cuico Martin, 31.

They were reportedly caught stealing items from Co's property like electrical wires worth P11,000, taillight frame bracket valued at P500, flashlight worth P750, hand brake assembly valued at P2,000, two battery clamps worth P1,100, scrap metal worth P500 and a set of 10-wheeler propeller shaft worth P14,000. (DVG, TPT)