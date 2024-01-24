2 Salisi Gang members freed after posting bail

THE two members of Salisi gang who were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from customers at a bar in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City at dawn on Sunday, January 21, 2024, were released from prison after posting bail.

The Mabolo police had filed charges for theft before the prosecutor’s office against Ma. Ann Romano Mantilla, 27, from Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City and Ma. Joplin Barrameda Sison, 28, from Taguig City, but the two suspects were freed right away after obtaining the bail amount specified by the court on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Even though they commit crimes repeatedly, there isn’t much the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) can do about it because the Philippine legislation permits it, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO.

Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the chief of the CCPO, had said earlier that the suspects arrived in Cebu City on January 18 from Bacolod City, where they were also detained on suspicion of theft, but were released after posting bail in the amount set by the court.

Meanwhile, the Abellana police station will coordinate with the management of an establishment where a bag containing 10 cellular phones believed to be stolen was found and turned over to the authorities.

According to Rafter, they have written a letter asking for a copy of the CCTV footage taken inside the shopping center where the bag was discovered.

After being recovered, seven out of the ten cell phones were given back to their owners, who disclosed that they had been taken by unidentified individuals.

"Gi-turnover to sa atong mga kapulisan nga nag-duty sa usa ka establisyemento that’s why we are coordinating with the establishment to provide us with the CCTV kay basig naay makita nato nga personality but definitely naay nagdala ato kay nganong naabot man to didto” matod ni Rafter.

(It (bag) was turned over to our policemen who were on duty in the area, that's why we are working with the establishment to obtain the CCTV footage because, we might see a personality but definitely someone brought it, which is how it ended up there).

The CCPO urged the public who lost their cellphones to coordinate with the Abellana Police Station 2 to check the remaining three cellphones that have not yet been claimed. (AYB, TPT)