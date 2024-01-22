2 ‘Salisi Gang’ members nabbed for theft

TWO alleged members of Salisi Gang from Metro Manila were arrested by the police after robbing the customers of a bar in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, of their costly cellphone and money last January 19.

The suspects were identified as Ma. Ann Romano Mantilla, 27, from Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City and Ma. Joplin Barrameda Sison, 28, from Taguig City, Metro Manila.

Their two victims reported to the Mabolo Police Station that on January 19, when they were inside a bar in Kasambagan, they lost an IPhone 14 Pro Max valued at P85,000 and cash totaling P27,000.

The police immediately carried out a follow-up operation and identified the two female members of Salisi gang after reviewing the establishment’s CCTV camera.

The suspects were apprehended by the Mabolo police when they returned to the bar around 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 21.

The police recovered the mobile phone and cash from the Kasambagan house the criminals rented.

Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office, claimed that the suspects arrived in Cebu City on January 18 from Bacolod City, where they were also detained on suspicion of theft, but were released after posting bail in the amount set by the court. (AYB, TPT)