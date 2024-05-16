2 separate fires break out in Cebu, causing damage worth over P18 million

TWO fires broke out in separate locations in Cebu on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The first fire incident that took place at 5:45 p.m. damaged a warehouse containing plastics in District 1, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, Cebu.

Property valued at P17.5 million was damaged in the fire, and an employee named Tony Robrero, 21, was hurt.

According to Fire Officer 2 Jaypee Ango, fire investigator of Consolacion Police Station, claimed that Mark Anthony Dy is the owner of the 1-storey warehouse building known as Marscel Manufacturing Corp.

At 6:46 p.m., the fire was brought under control, and at 8:06 p.m. was totally extinguished.

An inquiry is being conducted to find out what caused the fire.

At 10:27 p.m. in Villagonzalo 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, the second fire damaged a home and completely destroyed another.

The fire was completely extinguished at 10:54 p.m.

Firefighters placed the damage at P696,000.

The incident caused 113 people to be evacuated.

Three people were hurt in the fire: Glenn Paul Rubio, who had a cut to his right hand, Cherry Abaquita, who felt pain in her lower back, and Anna Mae Rebosura, who suffered an abrasion to her right hand.

According to Fire Officer 2 Marie Grace Ambayan, the cause of the incident is still being determined. (DVG, TPT)