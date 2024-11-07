2 separate fires cause nearly P2.5M worth of damage

A BUSINESS establishment on Ramon Magsaysay Extension, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, caught fire early Thursday morning, November 7, 2024, with an estimated damage of P2,250,000.

The property was owned by Joseph Yukayguan and occupied by Arthur Arabis, Lorechan Birao, and several others.

The fire was placed under first alarm at 4 a.m., under control at 4:17 a.m., and declared fire out by 4:25 a.m.

The incident displaced five individuals, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation is being conducted by Fire Officer 1 Michael John Nable of the Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire struck a two-story house owned by Mary Raphael Erac in Sitio Proper, Barangay Poblacion, Ginatilan, Cebu, on November 6, 2024, at 11:29 a.m.

The blaze caused P216,000 worth of damage and it was placed under second alarm at 11:33 a.m. and declared fire out at 12:40 p.m.

Fire Officer 3 Melgen Clark Atillo of the Ginatilan BFP is currently investigating the fire’s cause. (AYB, DVG)