2 siblings dead, mother critically wounded after motorcycle crash

TWO children ages 9 and 12 passed away, while their mother was in serious condition after they met an accident past 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Sitio Nangka, Sinsin, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

The fatalities were identified as Kathleen Pardillo, 12, and her 9-year-old brother, Yuhan.

Their 34-year-old mother, Cherry Fe, was severely injured, while their father, Herman Pardillo. 47, driver of the Honda Click motorcycle and youngest sister Catriona, 5, were in safe condition.

The victims traveled from Barangay Bonbon to Talisay City to attend the wake of Herman’s cousin.

Herman is a native of Talisay City, while Cherry Fe is from Bonbon.

Captain Joel dela Cerna, the chief of Malubog Police Community Precinct, stated that overloading was one of the contributing factors of the incident.

According to Dela Cerna, the motorcycle lost its brakes while descending and hit a gutter.

Due to the strong impact, Kathleen died instantly, and Yuhan passed away en route to the Talisay City District Hospital, where the other victims were also brought.

Cherry Fe was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment after sustaining severe injuries.

It is reported that the parents were told not to bring their children to a wake since it was unsafe for them to travel but they allegedly did not heed their advice.

It was discovered that the victims had already attended the wake in Talisay City for three days but returned on Wednesday night. (AYB, TPT)