2 siblings die, pa hurt in Tagbilaran City fire

TWO siblings aged three and one perished in a fire that hit their house in Purok 1, Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Wednesday evening, August 14, 2024.

Their father also sustained severe burns after trying to rescue them.

He was brought to the Celestino Gallares Medical Center for treatment.

Police identified the fatalities as Jessabel Lasco, 3, her brother Edgardo Jr. 1, and the injured as Edgardo Sr., 55.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, the chief of Tagbilaran City Police Station, the fire erupted while the victims were sleeping.

Escober said the father tried to remove his children from the burning house, which was made of light materials, but failed due to unbearable heat.

The fire spread to three other houses.

Firemen received the fire alarm at 8:10 p.m.

The fire was placed under control at 8:18 p.m. and was totally extinguished after 12 minutes.

Firemen placed the damage at P25,000. (AYB, TPT)