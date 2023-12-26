2 siblings killed in Sibonga fire

TWO siblings were burnt to death after their house caught fire past 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

The victims were identified as Fernando Geronimo Jr., 26, and his younger brother Kyle, 25.

The Sibonga police, led by Captain Fort Anthony Valdez, conducted an inquiry and found that the siblings were trapped inside their house, which was made of light materials, when the fire broke out.

Considering that the incident happened during a brownout, the Sibonga firemen are investigating the possibility that the unattended candle light was the source of the fire.

The fire damage was estimated at P267,000. (DVG, TPT)