2 spider fight gamblers caught in Barangay Ermita

TWO men caught gambling using spiders were arrested by the Carbon police at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2024, in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The arrested individuals were Gleed Booc, 29, and Frederick Rosales, 25, both from Sitio Bato.

The authorities went to the area after receiving a call about a spider-fighting event where spectators placed bets.

When the police arrived, the gamblers quickly fled, but Rosales and Booc were apprehended.

The police seized two improvised small boxes containing live spiders, an improvised spider-fighting arena, two spider fighting sticks and P450 in bet money.

The two men will face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602 or the Anti-Gambling law. (AYB)