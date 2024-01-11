2 students hurt in LED panel collapse during rehearsal

TWO student propsmen were reportedly injured after being hit by a portion of a LED panel wall that collapsed on stage at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2024.

The students were part of the contingent from Barangay Banilad rehearsing on stage for their upcoming performance in the Sinulog sa Dakbayan on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Due to strong winds, a portion of the LED (light emitting diode) panels attached to a scaffolding at the back of the stage fell onto the stage where the contingent was rehearsing.

The propsmen were rushed to the nearest hospitals for treatment and were reportedly in stable condition.

The LED panel was intended to serve as a backdrop for the participating contingents’ performances, as the CCSC is the venue for the upcoming Sinulog sa Dakbayan and Sinulog sa Lalawigan, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, declined to comment on the incident as it was under investigation.

Redford Oliveros, head choreographer of the contingent, also declined to comment on the incident.

In a separate interview, Vice Mayor Alvin Raymond Garcia assured that the Cebu City Government will take measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

“We will ensure that Sinulog will be successful, and it will go on without untoward incidents. Pero unsaon taman nga dili man nimo ma foresee ang future, naa man gyud aksidente nga mahitabo (but you cannot foresee the future, accidents do happen),” Garcia said.

“In our end, we are doing everything to make it successful and also safe to all individuals who are both spectators, performers, and organizers of the Sinulog,” he added.

Garcia serves as the liaison officer for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan, coordinating with the Cebu Provincial Government, which provides support for the competition.