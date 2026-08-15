2 suspected snatchers in Cebu City arrested

TWO suspected e-bike-riding snatchers who had been under police surveillance for several weeks were arrested during separate anti-crime and law enforcement operations in Cebu City on Friday night, August 14, 2026.

First arrested at around 11:10 p.m. was Jhon Niño Miral, 19, alias “Jhony,” a resident of Barangay Ermita. Police allegedly recovered from him a .38-caliber pistol loaded with two rounds and two sachets of suspected shabu.

At around 11:50 p.m., police also arrested his alleged accomplice, Kent Joseph Estolonio, 19, in Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Tejero. Officers reportedly recovered two sachets of suspected shabu and a 6-inch hunting knife from him.

The arrests were carried out as part of Oplan Bulabog, a simultaneous anti-criminality operation led by the Cebu City Police Office under Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde.

Background investigation reportedly linked the two suspects to a series of snatching incidents in Cebu City's downtown area, particularly around Colon, the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, where the suspects allegedly operated at night using an e-bike.

The CCPO had previously directed the Waterfront, Carbon and Pari-an police stations to identify the individuals behind the e-bike-riding snatching incidents in the area.

Police are now urging victims of similar snatching incidents in downtown Cebu City to visit the Waterfront Police Station and file complaints against the suspects. (AYB)