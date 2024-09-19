2 suspects in ex-OFW’s murder in Barangay Guadalupe charged

TWO persons linked to the fatal shooting of former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Baby Lyn Baclayon Gabutan in Sitio Kasagingan, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16, 2024, have been charged with murder.

The suspects were identified as alias Ace, 28, a resident of Sitio Manga, and Jay Has Parba Canta alias Rolly, 27, from Sitio Kadasig, Phase 1, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Miles Damoslog, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, the evidence against the two suspects is strong after they admitted to killing the victim.

This evidence includes footage from a CCTV camera, which captured how the crime was committed, as well as statements from witnesses who identified the suspects' appearance.

The police also recovered two jackets worn by the suspects, which matched those seen in the CCTV footage.

However, the investigation is still ongoing to determine the mastermind as the two suspects have refused to disclose who directed them to commit the crime.

The Guadalupe Police Station initially suspected that the crime might be related to illegal drugs, based on information they had gathered.

Nonetheless, they are further investigating the case, especially since the victim's parents believe that their daughter was mistaken for a police informant. (AYB, TPT)