2 suspects in Viernes killing arrested

POLICE arrested two of the three main suspects in the killing of 24-year-old Isaac Virgel Viernes, whose body was found buried in a vacant lot in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, on Oct. 19, 2026.

According to the police, a major breakthrough in the case came when one of the main suspects executed an extrajudicial confession on Oct. 21.

The suspect detailed his involvement and named his accomplices in the presence of his lawyer and an independent witness. The police also videotaped the confession.

“He didn’t just admit it; he confessed. These are two different things. When you say extrajudicial confession, a suspect goes to the police and voluntarily confesses to his participation in the crime. Furthermore, this extrajudicial confession was made in the presence of his lawyer and a witness, and in fact, this was videotaped,” said Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy city director for operations.

Police also revealed that the three primary suspects conspired in the crime.

The other suspect was arrested on Oct. 20 for illegal possession of firearms and explosives in relation to a separate case.

The police secured the other one through a warrant of arrest for attempted murder.

A manhunt is ongoing for the third suspect and other persons of interest.

Two other individuals are also considered accomplices in the murder.

Motives

According to the police, a feud and revenge were the primary motives for the crime as there was a previous conflict between the victim and the suspects.

The victim was reportedly kicked, struck on the head, stabbed, and shot before being buried.

Through witness interviews and security camera footage reviews, the police traced what happened to the victim.

“It’s a comprehensive investigation, not only that person, not only that barangay official, but all persons near or in the area,” Pelare said.

Various units of the CCPO joined forces in the investigation. These include the City Intelligence Unit, Police Station 5, Cebu City Mobile Force Company, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Appeal

The victim’s mother, Jenny Viernes, expressed her grief and a sense of relief over the swift action taken by the police.

“I am very glad that two of them have been caught because what they did to my child was extremely brutal. They deserve to be punished. They are absolute savages. They showed no mercy even though my son did nothing wrong,” Jenny said in Cebuano.

“It would have been different if they had just beaten him up and left him on the street. What they did was terrible. After killing him, they even put him in a drainage canal... it’s so horrific, they are absolute savages. Merciless. Ruthless, soulless. They deserve to be punished,” she added.

Jenny thanked CCPO chief Col. Ricky Sumalde and Lt. Col. Pelare.

She also appealed to the remaining suspects to surrender.

“Thank you very much to those who solved the case because it feels like justice is finally within reach,” Jenny said.

“I am calling on the suspects to just surrender because my son will never let them rest in peace for what they did. No matter what, he won’t let them sleep because what they did was horrific, it was inhumane. It’s as if they slaughtered an animal. They deserve to be punished,” she added.

The CCPO is preparing formal charges against the suspects. / ABC