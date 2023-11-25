2 title fights added in ‘Kumong Bol-anon XIII’

TWO title fights have been added to the already stacked “Kumong Bol-anon XIII” on Dec. 28, 2023 at the Bohol Wisdom Schools Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Undefeated prospect Gerwin Asilo gets his first shot at a regional title and takes on fellow promising fighter Aljum Pelecio for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight strap, while unbeaten Joseph Sumabong locks horns with Erson Trinidad for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian minimumweight title.

Asilo earns his first real test against a fellow up-and-comer in Pelecio.

Asilo has fought three times this year and defeated the likes of Ariel Antimaro, experienced Boy Dondee Pumar and veteran Jerry Pabila. He’s coming off a second round knockout of Pabila this month in “Kumong Bol-anon XII”

in Tagbilaran City.

Pelecio is a runner-up in the Ultimate Boxing Series bantamweight tournament. He lost in the finals to Lienard Sarcon by majority

decision in 2019.

Pelecio is fresh from a unanimous decision defeat to Japanese Ryosuke Nishida last Oct. 9 in a WBO Asia-Pacific bantamweight title fight in Japan.

Asilo is 7-0 with three knockouts while Pelecio is 11-2 with six knockouts.

On the other hand, Sumabong won both of his fights in 2023 by stoppage. He’s fresh from a first round knockout

of Ariston Aton.

After losing back-to-back fights to Ryusei Matsumoto and Darwin Boyones this year, Trinidad bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Royder Lloyd Borbon.

Sumabong is 5-0 with three knockouts, while Trinidad is 6-3-1 with three knockouts.

In the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing’s 13th installment of its successful “Kumong Bol-anon” series, Jake Amparo (14-4-1, 3 KOs) trades leathers with former world champion Pedro Taduran (15-4-1, 12 KOs) in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title eliminator.

The winner of the fight becomes the mandatory title challenger of IBF minimumweight king Ginjiro Shigeoka.

In the co-main feature, Virgel Vitor (21-3, 14 KOs) is up against South Korean Tae Sun Kim (11-1-2, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental super featherweight crown. / EKA