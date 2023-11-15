2 UC graduates in top 10 of November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam

TWO University of Cebu (UC) graduated have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam.
Janica Ann Galan Mangitngit placed eighth in the exam with 89 percent rate, while Emmanuelle Sarona, 23, a resident of Minglanilla, Cebu, placed 10th with 88.50 percent rate.
They were among the 1,579 out of 2,767 examinees who passed the test, said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Sarona had worked as a helper, merchandiser, driver, and a call center agent. But now, he’s a licensed customs broker.
“I wanted to share this passion sa mga upcoming students nga mabaw ra ang paglantaw sa kurso,” he told SunStar Cebu.
He said he wanted to become a teacher in customs administration.
Below is the list of the top 10 examinees.
Here’s the complete list of passers:
The November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam was given in the National Capital Region, Cebu and Davao. Results of the exam were released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
The PRC said that on December 28-29, 2023, January 2-5 and January 8-12, 2024, there will be registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID). The Certificate of Registration will be done online.
It advised the passers to go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.
Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.
“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” the PRC said.
It added that the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later. (CAV/LMY)