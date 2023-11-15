2 UC graduates in top 10 of November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam

TWO University of Cebu (UC) graduated have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam.

Janica Ann Galan Mangitngit placed eighth in the exam with 89 percent rate, while Emmanuelle Sarona, 23, a resident of Minglanilla, Cebu, placed 10th with 88.50 percent rate.

They were among the 1,579 out of 2,767 examinees who passed the test, said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Sarona had worked as a helper, merchandiser, driver, and a call center agent. But now, he’s a licensed customs broker.

“I wanted to share this passion sa mga upcoming students nga mabaw ra ang paglantaw sa kurso,” he told SunStar Cebu.

He said he wanted to become a teacher in customs administration.

Below is the list of the top 10 examinees.