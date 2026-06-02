2 USJ-R grads land in Top 10 of May 2026 CPA board exam

TWO graduates from a Cebu-based university made it to the Top 10 of the May 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Exam, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Blas Miguel Villacampa Escarro and Joan Alliah Mocoy Carilimdiliman of the University of San Jose-Recoletos ranked 4th and 10th, respectively.

Meanwhile, James Al Alcayde Serondo of University of the Philippines Diliman topped the examination with a rating of 91.7 percent.

According to the PRC, 3,004 out of 9,745 examinees passed the licensure examination.

Here is the list of the Top 10 examinees.