2 venues eyed for Cebu’s World Cup Hosting

CEBU City Sports Commission chairman John Pages sees Cebu’s hosting of the first-ever Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup in November 2025 as a historic event for the Queen City of the South.

“This is history in the making. Or, since this is the Women’s World Cup, we can say, ‘HERSTORY in the making! For Cebu to be given the opportunity to host one of the biggest sporting events of 2025 is an honor,” Pages said.

Pages met with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez, deputy secretary general Kevin Goco and Central Visayas Regional Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale to discuss Cebu’s hosting of the World Cup and said they are looking at two venues--the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City and the SM Seaside Arena at the South Road Properties.

“We plan to meet Ms. Marissa Fernan, the head of SM Cebu, and Mr. Hans Sy, the owner, to convince them to fast track the completion of the SM Seaside Arena in time for the November 2025 schedule of the Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup,” said Pages.

According to Pages, Gutierrez told him that Fifa specifically picked Cebu as one of the venues that should host the Fifa Women’s World Cup and Cebu City will go all out to make it a successful event.

“We will do what we can to make it happen in Cebu,” said Pages. / ML