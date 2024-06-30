2 violators to get final warning this week

THE clearing operation along Mahiga Creek in Cebu City can wait.

Charles Villagonzalo, head of operations of Task Force Gubat sa Baha, told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Sunday, June 30, 2024, that they have yet to issue a final warning to violators of the three-meter easement rule.

“Wala ra (We didn’t do anything) for we want a mutual, smooth negotiation,” he said.

Last June 21, Villagonzalo told SunStar Cebu that they would issue a 72-hour deadline to two establishments if they remained unresponsive despite receiving a notice of violation from the task force on June 18.

That meant the clearing operation should have started last week.

But due to some circumstances, the 72-hour deadline, which serves as the final notice to violating establishments, will only be served this week.

Villagonzalo also clarified that the signatories of the 72-hour deadline had nothing to do with the delay. But when asked to be specific, he did not respond.

Notices were sent to Lite Shipping Company and Queensland Motel after members of the Mahiga River Troopers found them violating the three-meter easement rule during an inspection last June 18.

The fence of the storage facility of Lite Shipping and a portion of its road encroach on the zone, while Queensland Motel has five rooms located inside the zone.

Villagonzalo earlier said he visited Lite Shipping and discussed the violations with its officer-in-charge that same day.

“I advised them to visit me and bring their lot plan, building plan and everything else so we can meet halfway and do what can be done,” he said.

He said the engineer of Lite Shipping went to his office last week.

“Ni-visit na man ang Lite Shipping nga engineer mao ni-visit mi balik sa ilang area but still they want to be served the 72-hour (deadline) para mo-move na pod ilang management said Villagonzao.

(The engineer of Lite Shipping already came to my office. That’s why we returned to their area, but they still want to be served the 72-hour deadline so that management could act on it.)

He said Queensland Motel has yet to send a representative.

The task force earlier gave Lite Shipping and Queensland Motel options to comply with the notices before any actual demolition, one of which was to voluntarily dismantle the erring structures themselves.

It also offered to assist if they needed help during the demolition.

Villagonzalo had said that around 10 establishments already complied with the notices out of the 29 listed violators along the waterway. / CDF