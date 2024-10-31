2 vloggers 'get away' after risky stunt

TWO content creators based in Cebu issued a public apology after being summoned by police on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, for performing risky stunts, chasing after riders, and speeding along “Red Cliff,” a dangerous section of the Transcentral Highway.

The police, however, did not file a complaint against them, saying their apology was “sincere.”

Content creators known as Jason Ik, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, and “Boy Banat,” a native of Butuan and currently residing in Consolacion in northern Cebu, appeared before the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) 7 on Thursday to answer police queries for the publicity stunt they did at the TCH on Sunday, Oct. 27.

HPG 7 chief Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla said Jason Ik, dressed as Spiderman, and Boy Banat, in a Son Goku costume, were seen riding a motorcycle with a sidecar. Jason Ik was driving while Boy Banat sat on the sidecar’s roof beside another individual dressed as Batman, who did not appear before the HPG 7 on Thursday.

Several netizens captured the scene on camera, showing the content creators performing a stunt and chasing after riders passing by the Red Cliff.

This prompted the HPG 7 to dispatch police officers to stop the activity, but they failed to catch the content creators.

Parilla said the area is strictly a no-stop and no-parking zone for all vehicles due to a series of accidents caused by speeding motorcycles along the road.

“Ang ilang gihimo maka-create nag disgrasya, especially nga kana siya nga lugar ato gyud na gihugtan ang siguridad diha nga wala nay mga aksidente kay daghan na kaayo tag recorded nga accident in the previous months diha nga lugar daghan kaayo’g aksidente,” Parilla said.

(Their actions could lead to an accident, especially since we’ve tightened security in that area to prevent further incidents. Numerous accidents have already been recorded at that location recently.)

Parilla said driving in costume is not an issue as long as the individuals wear helmets, carry valid driver’s licenses, and avoid putting other motorists at risk.

However, he noted that the 600cc vehicle they used posed a high risk of tipping over.

The vloggers’ actions, he said, caused inconvenience to other motorists, as many riders stopped in the middle of the road, creating a potential hazard.

Public apology ‘enough’

The HPG 7, however, did not impose penalties and allowed the content creators to get away with it after the public apology.

“For now, ato lang usa silang pasayloon kay kinasingkasing ang ilang pagpangayog dispensa. As of now, mao nang ato silang gipa ari diri para sad mahibaw-an sad sa tanan nga sila nangayog dispensa sa ilang sayop nga nabuhat,” said Parilla.

(For now, let’s forgive them since their apology is sincere. As of now, we have brought them here so that everyone can know they are taking responsibility for their mistake.)

John Ik and Boy Banat, for their part, said they were not aware of the traffic rules in the Transcentral Highway. They asked the public not to follow them.

“That’s why the police messaged us to come here because we made a mistake, and [we] sincerely asked for forgiveness. We’re just human and not perfect. We all make mistakes, but at least we’ve learned a lesson. As content creators, we’ll be more careful and ensure that what we create doesn’t disrupt others or lead to accidents,” said Jason Ik.

Boy Banat also urged other riders not to imitate their actions, emphasizing that it was a serious mistake.

They assured everyone the public that they would not repeat this behavior and would focus on creating other entertaining content that does not violate any laws.

Last week, the HPG 7, with personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office, Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement Team, and the Business Processing and Licensing Office inspected the area to reprimand motorists loitering and drinking at Red Cliff due to the increasing number of accidents on the Transcentral Highway. / AYB, WBS