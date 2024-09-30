2 women among 4 nabbed in separate buy-busts in Barangay Ermita

FOUR drug personalities were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Carbon Police Station at dawn on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The first operation took place around 3 a.m. in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, which resulted in the arrest of Delia Genolos Sabanal, 62, a resident of Sitio Ermita Proper of the said barangay, and Marivic Patalinghug, 51, from Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Taken from them were packets of substance believed to be shabu weighing 5 grams, with a standard drug price of P34,000.

At 4:25 a.m. on the same day, the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Carbon Police Station apprehended two more men in the same sitio.

The suspects were identified as Joshua Aboyme Cartagenas, alias Jojo, 33, a local resident, and his companion Roland Macario, 45, from Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling.

Confiscated from them were packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams, valued at P68,000, and drug paraphernalia.

The buy-busts were headed by Police Lieutenant Bryan Sabino Wahing and station commander Police Major Eric Gingoyon, following information about the suspects' illegal drug activities.

The suspects will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)