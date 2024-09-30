2 women, habal-habal driver nabbed for stealing cellphones of hotel bar patrons

A HABAL-HABAL driver and two women were arrested by a bouncer at a bar inside a luxury hotel in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at dawn on Sunday, September 29, 2024, after stealing expensive cellphones.

The first to be arrested were the two women who took a gold iPhone 13 Pro Max from a 21-year-old customer at the bar.

The suspects were identified as Lackiesha Valerie, 21, of Tupaz Street, Barangay Sawang Calero, and Jenny Laborte, 20, from Sun Valley, Barangay Calamba.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Bryan Bolongon, investigator at the Mabolo Police Station, the victim, a student from Spong Klong Extension, Urgello, Barangay Sambag 1, noticed that the suspects had taken her cellphone while she was dancing.

The thieves were about to leave the bar when the victim reported the theft to the bouncer, who retrieved the phone, which had been hidden in one of the women's bras.

The suspects pretended to be customers at the bar, dancing, but their modus operandi was to steal valuable items from intoxicated patrons.

Meanwhile, a habal-habal driver was also arrested for stealing a student's cellphone at 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Roderick Oporto, 30, from Hi-way 77, Kadaho-an, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, was caught by the victim picking up his iPhone 14 Pro Max from their table.

The stolen item was recovered.

The victim, a college student from Cavite City, is currently staying at a hotel in Ayala Business Park.

The three suspects will face theft charges at the Mabolo Police Station. (AYB)