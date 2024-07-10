2 women having the same partner fight in Talisay City

TWO women went to the police station following a confrontation.

The event took place around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Cebu.

However, the police advised 30-year-old Angelley and 43-year-old Marites to resolve their differences at the barangay hall.

Angelley and Marites had a live-in partner named Johnny, according to Talisay City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod.

Johnny, who accompanied the two women to the police station, told SunStar Cebu that he has been living with Marites, who is separated from her husband, in Dumanjug, Cebu, for about five years, and with Angelley for nearly 10 years in Pooc, Talisay.

When Johnny did not come home, Marites went looking for him and eventually located him at Angelley's house.

She then demanded that Johnny return her jewelry, cellphone, and keys.

After hearing Marites, Angelley went out of their house and confronted her.

However, Angelley said that Marites bit her little finger and pulled her hair during their altercation.

A video of the incident later went viral after being posted in the social media. (DVG, TPT)