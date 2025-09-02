2 women shot; suspect believed they were police assets

TWO women suspected of being police assets were shot by a drug personality in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, September 1, 2025.

The victims, who are still confined in the hospital, were identified as Emily Icain, 31, and Mary Jane Carza, 34, both residents of the area.

Based on the investigation of the Inayawan Police Station, the victims were walking when a man suddenly followed them and shot them with an unidentified caliber of firearm.

Emily was hit in her left arm, while Mary Jane was shot in her left leg. Both were rushed to a hospital.

The victims identified the gunman as John Mark Labrador, alias “Humba,” a resident of Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City.

According to the victims, they were on their way to a relative’s house to ask for food when the suspect suddenly attacked them.

Police Master Sergeant Alfredo Macabudbud Jr., investigator of the Inayawan Police Station, said it is highly possible that the suspect believed the victims had tipped off authorities about drug personalities in the area, which has already led to several arrests.

He added that the suspect may have been monitoring the victims for some time, as he was frequently seen in the area. (AYB/GPL)