2 women yield P20.4 million shabu in buy-bust in Lapu-Lapu City

TWO women who were in the police’s list of high-value individuals were arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Kapaping, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The suspects were only identified by their aliases as Gaga, 44, and Eng-eng, 26, both residents of the said place.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Police Station 4 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office led by station commander Major Judith Besas, along with the City Intelligence and Drug Enforcement units.

Taken from them were three kilograms of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P20.4 million.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)

