2 WV tracksters soar to gold

FRANKLIN Catera of Western Visayas secured the gold medal in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys’ high jump on Saturday, July 13, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Oozing with confidence, Catera cleared an impressive height of 1.96 meters in his final jump, leaving the crowd cheering in awe.

Teammate Mico Villaparan also made a mark, clinching the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles.

The competition was fierce, but Catera and Villaparan showcased their determination and skills.

In the elementary girls’ shot-put finals, Fernandez Yihtzenn of Central Luzon took the gold medal with a throw of 10.04 meters.

Princess Dharlene Lagco of Southern Tagalog Calabarzon claimed the silver medal with a throw of 9.92 meters, while Kirstyn Hope C. Ruiz of Central Visayas earned the bronze medal with a distance of 9.67 meters.

Eastern Visayas athletes Shiena Sarsonas and Jean Albaciete made a 1-2 finish in the secondary girls’ 400-meter hurdles to respectively claim the gold and silver medals with an identical time of 1:03.75.

Their intense competition left them both lying down to catch their breath after the race.

The secondary boys’ 400-meter hurdles fired off with enthusiastic cheers from the crowds representing their respective regions.

Despite the challenging conditions, Western Visayas’ Mico Villaran surged ahead, clocking an impressive time of 54.14 seconds.

The Palarong Pambansa showcased outstanding athletic performances, with Catera’s gold-winning high jump standing out among the intense competition in various track and field events.