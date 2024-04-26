2 young siblings perish in motorcycle-truck collision in Tabogon

TWO siblings perished in a road accident in Sitio Colonia, Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon town, northern Cebu, at around 4:19 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The victims were identified as Emman Pekit-Pekit, 18, a Grade 12 student of Tabogon Roosevelt High School, and his 13-year-old sister Eunice, a Grade 7 student.

Police Captain Florencio Cabanlit Jr., the chief of Tabogon Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victims were riding a motorcycle home to Barangay San Jose, Borbon town after attending school in Tabogon, when they collided with the Isuzu Elf truck (CAG 9476), driven by Ferdinand Pepito of Barangay Calambua, San Remigio, coming from the opposite direction,

According to the police, Emman was driving fast, and he reportedly encroached on the opposite lane while maneuvering a sharp curve.

The victims, who were not wearing helmets, suffered head injuries and body fractures due to the powerful impact.

They were taken to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, where they were pronounced dead.

Pepito, on the other hand, turned himself in to the authorities, while waiting for the charges that would be filed against him. (GPL, TPT)