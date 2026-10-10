20 arrested, zero index crimes recorded in 24 hours

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested 20 suspects and recorded zero major index crimes during a 24-hour anti-criminality operation from 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, to 4 a.m Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

The operation led to the arrest of a high-value target listed among the region’s Top 10 Most Wanted Persons through the service of an arrest warrant for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police also seized 42.02 grams of suspected shabu valued at P285,736 and confiscated an unlicensed firearm during operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling and loose firearms.

CCPO Director Police Col. Ricky Sumalde said the absence of major index crimes, including murder, homicide, physical injuries, robbery, theft, rape, carnapping and motorcycle theft, would not prompt police to ease their efforts.

He directed field units to intensify proactive operations in densely populated areas, transport

terminals and commercial centers to deter criminal activity.

“Peace and security are a shared responsibility,” Sumalde said, urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities to help prevent crime.

Sumalde also conducts nightly inspections of the city’s 13 police stations to check operational readiness and police visibility.

The inspections cover foot patrols, mobile units and tactical checkpoints in entertainment districts, residential communities and major thoroughfares.

The CCPO said it would continue enforcing national laws and local ordinances through warrant operations, community policing and increased police visibility to maintain peace and order across Cebu City. / ABC