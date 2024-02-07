20 couples exchange vows in Moalboal mass wedding

FOR the second time around, 20 couples from far-flung villages in Moalboal, Cebu exchanged their vows during a mass wedding on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

This year’s number of couples is smaller compared to last year’s 24.

“This was the second time since I was installed as Municipal Hall Registrar [officer] last 2014,” said Moalboal Local Civil Registrar Jake Gador.

The mass wedding is a highlight activity of the 172nd founding anniversary of the town and was organized by the Moalboal Local Civil Registry (LCR) and initiated by Mayor Inocentes Cabaron.

“Month before the scheduled date, magplan nami unsay maayo nga buhaton as to the venue, the food, wine, cakes and others,” said Gador.

He added that aside from food and drinks, each couple is given a wedding cake, all shouldered by the local government unit of Moalboal.

The Moalboal Municipal Government also handed the newlyweds with personalized framed wedding pictures as a remembrance.

The LCR said they hold the mass wedding in February, which is the Civil Registry Month, and as part of their office’s program to advocate the civil registry and statistics of the town.

The couples were required to attend seminars from their local Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Rural Health Unit (RHU).

Deemed qualified for the mass wedding are couples who lived together for more than five years.

“Hoping next year if naay mass wedding gihapon, maningkamot mi nga mo increase ang number of applicants aron daghan pod mi’g matabangan,” said Gador. (CDF)