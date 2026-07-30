20 doctors deployed to Camotes Island hospital

MORE doctors have been deployed by the Cebu Provincial Government to Camotes Island to spare residents from having to travel to mainland Cebu just to seek medical treatment.

The Provincial Government announced that a total of 20 doctors have been assigned to the Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital (RLMMH) in the municipality of San Francisco.

The team includes two surgeons, a chief of hospital, two anesthesiologists, one obstetrician-gynecologist, two pediatricians, four internal medicine specialists, and nine resident doctors.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said the deployment forms part of the Provincial Government’s efforts to address the shortage of doctors and nurses on the island.

In line with this, Baricuatro directed the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) and provincial health consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan to assess the island’s healthcare needs in coordination with RLMMH Chief of Hospital Dr. Rene Macario Borromeo.

Last month, RLMMH also received two electrocautery machines to strengthen its surgical capabilities. The hospital is also set to receive a Mindray Laparoscopy Tower System, which will allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures, bringing more advanced surgical care closer to patients on the island.

Camotes Island is among the many localities that continue to require government support, as residents often have to cross the sea to seek treatment in Cebu City, where the apex hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), and several other major hospitals are located.

The Provincial Government hopes that deploying more specialists and doctors to the island will reduce the financial burden and travel requirements for patients needing specialized medical care. (ANV)