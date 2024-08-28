20 fake driver’s licenses seized in Mandaue

AT LEAST 20 counterfeit driver’s licenses have been confiscated by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) from January to August 2024.

This figure is roughly 36 percent of the number of fake driver’s licenses confiscated for the whole year of 2023, which was 55, according to Team assistant head Hyll Retuya.

Retuya told reporters on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that drivers carrying counterfeit license were caught for other traffic violations.

Most drivers have been cleared after paying their fines.

Retuya said they are expecting to apprehend more motorists carrying counterfeit driver’s license in the remaining four months of the year.

He believed that counterfeit licenses were obtained through illegal fixers, with some drivers opting to bypass the proper licensing process required by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The Team official warned drivers against using fake licenses, stating that these are relatively easy to detect due to specific security features embedded in legitimate licenses issued by the LTO, such as watermarks, specific colors and other distinct markers.

“Wala gyud ni sila niagi og saktong proseso, nya wala pud sila nikuha og saktong dokumento that is duly issued by the LTO. So kani dako gyud ni nga crime,” Retuya said.

(They really did not go through the proper process, and they also did not get the proper document that is duly issued by the LTO. So this is a really big crime.)

A recent incident on Friday, Aug. 23, involved a driver from Liloan, northern Cebu, who was apprehended for a no left-turn violation.

The driver attempted to flee, abandoning his vehicle with expired registration papers.

Investigation revealed that the driver’s license was fake, and the license plate belonged to a person from Manila.

The driver faces penalties exceeding P9,000 and could face criminal charges if the fines are not settled within a week.

Retuya urged drivers to carry all necessary and legitimate documents to avoid severe legal repercussions.

City Ordinance 15-2021-1658 imposes a P3,000 fine on those caught using fake or tampered licenses and for possessing falsified official receipts and certificates of registration.

Section 31 of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, prohibits any person from falsely presenting a driver’s license, badge, certificate, plate, tag, or permit as valid if it has been revoked, suspended, or is delinquent.

It also prohibits any person from making false or fraudulent statements in an application for a driver’s license or vehicle registration with the intent to deceive authorities.

Retuya said all genuine driver’s licenses are recorded in the LTO’s official database, making it easier for authorities to verify their authenticity.

To enhance detection capabilities, the agency will conduct orientation sessions for traffic enforcers.

“Dili tanan traffic enforcers maka-determine sa difference sa fake ug tinuod nga license, kay naa ra bay uban na fake pero murag tinuod,” Retuya said.

(Not all traffic enforcers can determine the difference between a fake and a real license, because there are some that are fake but look so real.) / CAV