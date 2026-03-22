20 ‘must-visit destinations’ in Asia for 2026

If your travel goals for the year include Asia, here’s a list you won’t want to miss.

Based on traveler reviews collected over the past year, these destinations stood out as the continent’s favorites — so beloved that fewer than “one percent” of the platform’s eight million listings reach this level of recognition.

The 2026 selections celebrate the experiences and adventures that travelers truly enjoyed.

Here are 20 Asian spots that made the “Best of the Best,” according to Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards:

1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is a dream destination with pristine beaches, lush jungles and vibrant coral reefs. Reviewers describe it as “a living postcard, an Indonesian paradise that feels like a fantasy.”

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi charms with a rich history, showcased in landmarks like Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum and Hoa Lo Prison. The city features “lakes, parks, shady boulevards and more than 600 temples and pagodas.”

3. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok dazzles with glittering temples, lively markets and bustling streets. Travelers especially love Wat Arun and Wat Pho, home of the Reclining Buddha.

4. Siem Reap, Cambodia

Siem Reap blends history with vibrant culture, from the Cambodian Cultural Village to bustling night markets. The platform notes that Angkor Night Market is “a bonanza of shopping stalls, food vendors and bars.”

5. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo mixes tradition with modern energy, from Toyosu Market’s fish auctions to cherry blossoms along the Sumida River. Reviewers recommend to “eat as much sushi, udon noodles and wagashi (Japanese sweets) as your belly can handle.”

6. Kathmandu, Nepal

Kathmandu sits in a valley filled with temples, shrines and historic villages. Travelers suggest exploring shops for local crafts, including carpets and paper prints.

7. Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An glows with colorful lanterns on the 14th day of each lunar month, giving the town a storybook feel. Visitors highlight the Japanese Covered Bridge and Quan Cong Temple among its historic sites.

8. Maldives

Turquoise waters, overwater villas and endless beaches define the Maldives. The platform notes it’s a destination that will make friends back home “wish you were here.”

9. New Delhi, India

New Delhi brims with history, monuments and vibrant markets. India Gate, which honors fallen soldiers, remains a must-see for many travelers.

10. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul blends tradition and modern life through palaces, teahouses and lively neighborhoods. Reviewers say its cultural mix is unforgettable, highlighting the Unesco World Heritage Site Changdeokgung Palace as a prime example of ancient architecture.

11. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto captivates with serene temples, geisha performances and riverside dining. Highlights include Fushimi Inari Shrine and the Thousand Armed Kannon statues of Sanjūsangen-dō.

12. Phuket, Thailand

Phuket offers blue lagoons, golden sunsets and dreamlike beaches. Travelers say the island’s landscapes make it ideal for a tropical escape.

13. Singapore

Singapore combines urban sophistication with lush greenery at the Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay. The platform calls it “a slice of horticultural heaven.”

14. Jaipur, India

Jaipur, known as the Pink City, dazzles with palaces and forts. Visitors recommend City Palace, Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort for a glimpse of Rajasthan’s royal heritage.

15. Colombo, Sri Lanka

Colombo blends city life with scenic beaches and wetlands. A coastal train ride to Mount Lavinia or a walk through the Talangama Wetlands highlights its natural charm.

16. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Climb 300 steps to Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep for sweeping views of Chiang Mai. Reviewers describe the hilltop temple as a must-see.

17. Goa, India

Goa combines Unesco-listed architecture with sun-soaked beaches. The Basilica of Bom Jesus is described as “a fine example of baroque architecture.”

18. Udaipur, India

Udaipur is famed for its palaces and lakes. The Lake Palace appears to float on Lake Pichola, while City Palace impresses with its courtyards and intricate artwork.

19. Mumbai, India

Mumbai contrasts Bollywood glamour with the everyday life of Dharavi. Reviewers call it “a must-explore urban adventure.”

20. Luzon, Philippines

Luzon offers beaches, rice terraces, horse-drawn carriages and vibrant street food. According to the platform, its diversity makes it a top destination for travelers.